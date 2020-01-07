Matt Fraser sees dead people. Walking around like regular people?

The 28-year-old psychic medium and star of new E! series Meet the Frasers provides some insight into his communication process in this clip from Monday's series premiere.

"When I first started seeing and hearing dead people, I had no idea what was going on," recalls the Rhode Island resident. "I remember being in my room yelling and screaming for my mom to come in and to help me because I was seeing ghosts and hearing voices."

Matt's mom Angela Fraser took her son's claims seriously. But as he goes on to explain, "my mother gave no s--t whatsoever." Instead, she told him to "never be afraid of the dead."

Angela's response feels less bizarre once we consider the fact that Matt must have inherited his abilities directly from her.