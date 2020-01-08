PREMIERES
See Matt Fraser React to Alexa Papigiotis' Magical Proposal Suggestion on Meet the Frasers

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Jan. 8, 2020 6:00 AM

Will Matt Fraser make Alexa Papigiotis' engagement dreams come true?

In this clip from Monday's season one premiere of Meet the Frasers, the Rhode Island-based couple find themselves at odds over a proposal plan. Even though "Alexa talks about marriage almost every single day," it appears that her psychic beau isn't ready to rush into an engagement.

"My perfect proposal would be Disney World. Castle," the beauty queen shares with her medium love. "Fireworks show goes on. 'Happily Ever After' starts playing."

Fraser quickly shuts down this idea as he believes this proposal will be interrupted by screaming children. Regardless, Papigiotis clearly knows what she wants when it comes to her future nuptials.

"I have a whole wedding board on Pinterest," Papigiotis rattles off in a confessional. "I have our invitations picked, bridesmaid dresses picked out, I have the theme, I have the church, I have the venue, I have the music. I have everything."

Unsurprisingly, the 28-year-old medium looks more than overwhelmed by his girlfriend's extensive plan.

Furthermore, Fraser makes it clear he doesn't want Mickey Mouse standing next to him while he tries to propose. In fact, he thinks the Disney World suggestion is "the worst idea."

"There's no need to rush into an engagement, you know? I'm gonna take my time," Fraser adds later on. "When I feel the time is right, it'll happen."

For Matt and Alexa's engagement conversation, be sure to watch the clip above!

