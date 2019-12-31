Only Matt Fraser could bring tough as nails pageant coach Lu Sierra to tears.

In this bonus footage from season one of Meet the Frasers (premiering Monday, Jan 13.), the Rhode Island-based psychic medium shocks the famed pageant coach with a message from the other side. Specifically, after noticing "a conga line full of dead people" behind the runway maven, Fraser decides to connect with the model's late grandmother.

"She's so strong around you," Fraser shares with Sierra. "Did she help raise you when you were younger?"

"Yes! And she used to say, 'Keep an eye on that one, 'cause she's different!'" the pageant expert confirms. "She used to say that all the time."

It doesn't take long for Fraser to hone in on the special bond between Sierra and her deceased grandparent. In fact, through the spirit, the new E! personality highlights how Sierra was "the woman of the house" at a young age.

"She loved that about you," Fraser continues. "She tells me you used to have girl time in the kitchen with her—and sit at the counter with her."

This resonates deeply Sierra, who reveals she "loved cooking with her grandmother."