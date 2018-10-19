Friends that color-coordinate together, create amazing content together.
Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek have us believing this is true as the three besties never miss a fashion moment while creating their celebrated LADYGANG podcast. Thankfully, fans will get to witness the trio's color-coordinated style on the small screen as E!'s LADYGANG TV series drops on Oct. 28.
This means viewers will get a front row seat to Keltie, Becca and Jac's often perfect ensembles. Whether they're rocking LADYGANG merchandise or oozing coven vibes in all black, the industry vets refuse to miss a fashion beat…and we couldn't respect them more for it.
Now, in case you haven't had the chance to do a deep dive on the LADYGANG's Instagram page, we've compiled the BFFs' best matching moments just for you. Be sure to see them all in the images below!
Instagram
A Statement Through Sparkles
Keltie, Becca and Jac simply shine in these sparkly numbers.
Instagram
Black and Tan
The LADYGANG girls look like total ShEOs in black and tan.
Instagram
The Pink Ladies
Move over, Sandy! We need a Grease remake with the LADYGANG.
Instagram
Coven Vibes
The LADYGANG oozes coven vibes thanks to their all-black ensembles.
Instagram
Coachella Ready
Nothing beats a theme, especially when a desert aesthetic comes into play!
Instagram
Sundresses for All
Keltie, Becca and Jac are the epitome of spring in these sundresses.
Instagram
Denim Dolls
Keltie, Becca and Jac rock denim for this casual shot.
Instagram
Little Black One Piece
Keltie, Becca and Jac couldn't look chicer in their matching one pieces
Instagram
A Jean Jacket Moment
The LADYGANG ladies decide to match with striking jean jackets.
Instagram
Hats! Hats! Hats!
The LADYGANG trio looks winter chic in these fashionable hats.
Instagram
Silky Robes for Three
The ladies perfect a girls' night in by donning matching robes!
Instagram
Floral Fun
This makes us want to grab a mimosa and throw on a floral frock.