The gang's all here!

E!'s new topical series LADYGANG is bringing the hit podcast to our TV screens Oct. 28 and we are ready for all the truth, opinions and LOL moments these boss babes are bringing our way.

The trio comprised of Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek, say it like it is, and there's no topic that's off limits for these ladies. So what better way to get to know the gang than with a little Q&A of our own?

Did you know that Becca's celebrity crush is funny man Larry David? Or that Keltie's a snort laugher? And you won't believe what happened on Jac's most embarrassing date!

Find out all that and more with our LADYGANG Q&A below!