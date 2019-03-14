RETURNS
MON, 4 MARCH 10PM

Adam Rippon Judges Keltie Knight and Becca Tobin's LOL-Worthy Moves on the Ice

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Thu., Mar. 14, 2019 10:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Can someone get these ladies some ice? Because the competition is hot in this hysterical clip from Sunday's new LADYGANG, which sees Jac Vanek and guest Adam Rippon presiding over an exceedingly silly ice skating match between Keltie Knight and Becca Tobin.

From the start, Jac and Adam are pretty tough critics:

"So, I think the move that we need to see the replay for is when Keltie gave you a little kiss on the cheek," says Jac, as a clip of Keltie attempting to plant one Adam—and nearly strangling him instead—flashes across the screen.

"I think in this, you really see the passion in her eyes and you see her drive," notes the Olympic figure skater. "You also see a blind serial killer."

Photos

The LADYGANG's Best BFF Moments

Keltie's competition opts for shock value over straight-up charm to snag the judges' attention. Flaunting a shimmery gold bodysuit with red accents and a helmet to match, Becca takes to the ice with all the confidence of a pro.

"Oh, a shimmy and a jump!" Jac comments, after watching her pal attempt a series of bold moves in the rink and really go for them. "Double whammy."

So, who takes home the gold here?

That's technically still up for debate, though Becca's brief foray into ice gymnastics (this lady knows how to deliver a grand finale) has Keltie concerned she's been shown up toward the new clip's end.

"F--k," she murmurs as Becca slides into a full split, skates and all.

Watch the hysterical competition unfold in the clip above! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , LADYGANG , E! Shows , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
One Day at a Time

One Day at a Time Canceled by Netflix, But Producers Are Already Looking for a New Home

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson Reveals Her Worst Red Carpet Nightmare and Which Co-Star She'd Kiss Again

Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin

Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin's TV Characters Both Participated in School Scams

Ariana Grande, Chris Pratt, Noah Centineo

Ariana Grande, Chris Pratt and More Stars to Appear at 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

Simone Biles

13 Times Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles Was Kickass Both On and Off the Mat

Barbara Palvin, 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Dylan Sprouse Sweetly Congratulates Barbara Palvin on Becoming a Victoria's Secret Angel

Top Chef

Top Chef Season 16 Finalists Reveal What You Didn't See on TV

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.