by Brett Malec | Thu., Mar. 7, 2019 8:02 AM

Who needs paint brushes when you've got boobs?

Jac Vanek, Keltie Knight and Becca Tobin are getting creative on this Sunday's episode of LADYGANG.

"I'm trying to embrace being a woman and just doing whatever the f--k I want, so we're painting with our boobs," Jac explains in this exclusive sneak peek.

"Like our breasts?" Becca asks.

And with that, the ladies get topless and get to painting on their individual canvasses. "You dip and then you stick," Jac says.

"My whole vibe for this apartment, for the art especially, is very abstract," Jac adds.

"Oh my god! Mine is so beautiful!" Keltie shouts.

Check out the hilarious video yourself!

