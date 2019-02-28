The LADYGANG gals know a thing or two about thirst trappin'!

In this clip from Sunday's return of LADYGANG (Mar. 3 at 11 p.m.), Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek create some eye-catching Instagram pics thanks to a near empty furniture store.

"One girl might use photo editing to slightly slim her arm in a photo, we're gonna use it to appear like we're walking through the Colosseum," the Glee alum wisely shares in a confessional.

"And maybe slim down my arm if it's like smushed against me," Vanek quips.

While it may seem like these podcasters are joking, they most certainly are not. In fact, the duo even stages a "tropical vacay" with just a backdrop and a few essential items.