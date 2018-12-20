RETURNS
SUMMER 2018!

Kim Kardashian Jokes About Grandma MJ's 2-Month Marriage: "Kinda Sounds Familiar"

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Dec. 20, 2018 12:20 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Grandma MJ

Instagram

Photos can sure bring about a whole lot of memories.

Earlier today, Kim Kardashian found herself looking through old family pictures. One image that stood out in particular was her grandma's first wedding look.

While Grandma MJ's beauty is worth chatting about, it's Kim's caption that has people really talking.

Perhaps it will remind you of her brief marriage to former NBA player Kris Humphries.

"I just found this pic of my beautiful grandma MJ at her 1st wedding," she shared. "It lasted just 2.5 months and her family spent all they had on this wedding. She felt so bad but followed her heart. Kinda sounds familiar lol."

Photos

Kim Kardashian's Best Looks

Kim added, "She's always taught me to follow my heart and do what I want to do no matter what! I love you MJ (and how much does Kendall look like MJ!!!)"

Many followers quickly pointed out how similar MJ looks to Kendall Jenner. Others also saw attributes passed down to Kris Jenner.  What everyone agreed on is the simple fact that MJ was one pretty bride.

"Wooowwwwww beauty," La La Anthony shared in the comments section. Adrienne Bailon added, "Beautiful."

Fans will likely remember when Kim and Kris revealed they were splitting after more than two months of marriage. "I had hoped this marriage was forever, but sometimes things don't work out as planned," the E! star shared at the time. "We remain friends and wish each other the best."

Fortunately, Kim found her happily ever after with Kanye West. The couple is happily married and share three children together including Chicago West, Saint West and North West.

And just last night, the couple enjoyed date night when they attended Travis Scott's concert at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. 

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Kardashians , Kardashian News , Family , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

Travis Scott Wants to Marry Kylie Jenner "Soon"

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, 2018 MTV Music Video Awards, VMAs

Why Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Just Might Be Ready for Marriage

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Versace Show

Kim Kardashian Bares a Bikini—and Major Birkin Collection—in Sexy New Photo

Keeping Up with the Kardashians, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Winners

The Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Are Shutting Down Their Apps

ESC: Kim Kardashian, CFDA 2018

Kim Kardashian Sparkles in a Completely Sheer and Sexy Dress

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Continue Glamorous Wedding Celebrations With Third Reception

Travis Scott, Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner

Why Travis Scott Was Disappointed to Learn Kylie Jenner Was Having a Girl

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.