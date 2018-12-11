Twitter
It was a very special 3rd birthday for Saint West.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's son rang in his most recent milestone with a party inspired by the fictional king of the jungle, Tarzan. While the kid-friendly soirée happened two weeks ago, the youngster's famous mama shared some adorable snaps of their family of five from the event.
"Celebrating Saint with a Tarzan themed party," the reality star captioned the social media shots. In the pictures, the mom and dad are holding their three children—North West, 5, Saint and the family's youngest, baby Chicago West—in front of a forest backdrop as they all candidly struck a pose.
West is no stranger to the challenges of family portraits. As she admitted after releasing their family Easter picture, "I don't think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic. This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too."
Big sister North looked every bit the budding fashionista in head-to-toe sparkling electric green, a glamorous take on the jungle theme. Meanwhile, the birthday boy dressed in camo print.
He wasn't the only guest of honor at the December party as cousin Reign Disick also has a birthday coming up on Friday. The soon-to-be 4-year-old and his cousin celebrated their birthdays together in signature Kardashian style.
Everything was perfectly on theme, from the cakes adorned with frosted animals and the foliage decor to a real monkey in attendance. Check out all of the wild birthday decor in E!'s gallery below. Happy Birthday, Saint and Reign!
Thanksgiving Who?
Just because Thanksgiving is over, that doesn't mean you can't eat turkey! Oh wait...that's cake! Reign Disick and Saint West enjoyed a Hansen's cake at their party.
Team Saint & Reign
Party guests were given Yeezy shirts with the birthday boys' names on it and the date.
North Star
Saint's big sister, North West, looked ultra glam in green at the party.
Kings of the Jungle
The inside of Kim Kardashian's house was decked out in trees, giving it a very verdant jungle feel.
Festive Frosting
Saint and Reign had matching two-tiered Hansen's Cakes with jungle designs on it.
Monkey business
The cousins went all-out for their Tarzan theme with a real monkey!
Green and glorious
Another look at the greenery that took over Kim's home.
Welcome to the Jungle
Kourtney Kardashian gave her own glimpse of how she's enjoying the party.