It seems like Kendall Jenner's jaw-dropping red carpet appearance at the 2018 British Fashion Awards caused one suitor to spill his heart on paper.

The 23-year-old model posted a photo of the love letter on her Instagram Story that showed the piece of paper neatly resting on a red tile surface. The name of the mystery man is blacked out, so the love-sick admirer is anonymous to the rest of us.

The correspondence was penned in perfect cursive handwriting. Yes, it was hand-written, not typed out!

"Dear Kendall," it begins. "We may be miles apart but my love for you grows stronger & stronger by the minute. My innermost feeling is love for you."

That's not all.