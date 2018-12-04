RETURNS
SUMMER 2018!
EXCLUSIVE!

Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West ''Felt Like S--t'' for ''Rude'' Behavior at Broadway Show

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Dec. 4, 2018 7:17 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kim Kardashian would never waver from Kanye West's side... even if it means admitting when he's in the wrong. 

E! News' Nina Parker asked the reality TV star to clear the air on her husband's behavior during opening night of The Cher Show, which drew criticism from the Broadway production's very own stars. Actor Jarrod Spector accused Kanye of being glued to his phone during the show, prompting the rapper to issue a heartfelt apology for his "lack of etiquette."

So what's Kim's take on the accidental snafu? Turns out 'Ye was actually so moved by the musical, he couldn't help but put pen to paper. (Or fingers to notes app, that is.)

"He felt like s--t," she told us at her KKW Beauty pop-up at South Coast Plaza on Tuesday. "He was actually taking notes because he loved the production so much."

And before you assume Kim was the one who urged the hip-hop star to respond to the backlash publicly, think again. 

Photos

Kanye West's Most Extravagant Gifts for Kim Kardashian

As Kim described, "He was the one right away who said, 'Oh my God, I'm gonna tweet. I just need to apologize. There's no excuses. It was rude and I need better etiquette.'" 

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Cher Show

Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for The Cher Show

West's apology, which he posted to Twitter, read, "To Cher and the Cher show team...the dynamics of Cher and Sonny's relationship made Kim and I grab each other's hand and sing 'I got you babe'... please pardon my lack of etiquette. We have so much appreciation for the energy you guys put into making this master piece."

This (and an accidental wardrobe malfunction) aside, Kim and Kanye thoroughly enjoyed their NYC date night. 

"The Cher Show was sooooo good! I learned so much about her that I didn't know," Kardashian (who idolizes Cher) tweeted. "She really opened up about her life and all of the actors were sooo good! You all have to check it when in NYC. We had the best time!"

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Kanye West , Exclusives , Keeping Up With The Kardashians , Kardashians , Interviews , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Met Gala 2018, Couples

Kylie Jenner's Latest Post With Travis Scott Has Fans Questioning Their Relationship Status

Kris Jenner, 2018 Victorias Secret Fashion Show, Arrivals

Kris Jenner Proves She's a Cool Mom (Again) During Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1515

Nervous Kim Kardashian Returns to Paris for the First Time Since 2016 Robbery on KUWTK

Kim Kardashian Reminisces About High School Days

Kourtney Kardashian, KUWTK 1515

"I'm So Crazy!" Kourtney Kardashian Admits Egg-Freezing Hormone Shots Make Her "Emotional"

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Reveals the ''Dramatic'' Reason Their Family Christmas Card Tradition Is Over

Collin Gosselin

Jon Gosselin Awarded Custody of His and Kate Gosselin's Son Collin

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.