Khloe Kardashian Fits True Thompson in a Birkin Bag for Precious Photoshoot

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Nov. 28, 2018 8:26 PM

Baby's first Birkin! 

In case there was any doubt, True Thompson is truly living the good life. Proud mama Khloe Kardashian shared new photos of her 7-month-old daughter via Instagram on Wednesday, and dare we say these are True's cutest yet

"Nothing can change this love," Khloe captioned the snapshots, which feature baby True fitting perfectly in the E! reality star's seriously pricey Hermès Birkin handbag. Ever the aspiring fashionista, Khloe and Tristan Thompson's bundle of joy smiled for the camera in a navy blue dress and leopard print head wrap. 

It's been an especially exciting time for True and KoKo, who actually just revealed her little girl's first word!

Drumroll, please... Dada!

As the 34-year-old shared on her app, she can't believe True is growing up right before her eyes. "True now has three teeth and she's going to crawl any second. She also smiles constantly, but I still can't get that little munchkin to laugh unless I tickle her. Maybe I'm just not funny, LOL," Khloe wrote. 

True Thompson's Cutest Baby Photos

She continued, "She also says 'dada,' but I think she means 'mama.'" 

Khloe and her NBA star beau celebrated True's first Thanksgiving together in Cleveland. 

The happy family commemorated the occasion in matching, light pink ensembles. 

For even more Kodak moments of baby True, check out our gallery right here!

