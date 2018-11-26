GQ Mexico/Michael Schwartz
Kourtney Kardashian is used to living in the public eye. It's how she decides to use that sphere that enthralls millions of followers and fans every day.
Kourtney opened up to GQ Mexico about motherhood, the women in her life, her body and more. The oldest Kardashian sister and her ex Scott Disick have three children together: Mason Disick, 8, Penelope Disick, 6, and Reign Disick, 3, and she tries to be the best influence as possible for them. However, she doesn't necessarily want to be considered "a model." She explained to GQ, "Being a true role model is to be as transparent as possible, because the world deserves honesty today."
She continued, "I am convinced that I am definitely living for myself and I am trying to be the best mother, sister, daughter and friend. The world is a place full of suffering, but strengthening us through our experiences empowers us."
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star explained that she and her kids "try to have private moments when everyone leaves the house," including camera crews for the show.
Kourtney posed naked for this issue of GQ and opened up about body positivity and how she channels it. "I am very comfortable in my own skin and I think it is important to expose positive images of our body," she said. A lot of that stems from her love of fitness and exercising, which "does my mind a lot of good."
She discussed posing naked twice—once while she was pregnant and once after she had Reign—and how it was an empowering experience for her. "A body during pregnancy is beautiful. I always enjoyed being pregnant, it's a very beautiful state and that's what I wanted to show," she said. "In the second study, I was portrayed from behind, lying on the floor; I loved it, I felt power in my body and I wanted to transmit it to women."
GQ Mexico/Michael Schwartz
Although she and Disick are no longer together (and no, she's not pregnant either despite a few comments on social media after Thanksgiving), Kourtney remains vigilant in knowing exactly what she wants in a man and partner. She shared with GQ, "It is very important that my partner has confidence in himself, that he knows who he really is, so he will not be forced to prove anything to anyone. He must also be understanding and accept me as I am."
As the star of a reality show, Kourtney also knows what it's like to have the cameras constantly rolling on her. While she has gotten used to it to a degree, she admitted that "there are times" when she really does care about what's being said about her. "I have to constantly practice self-confidence and remind myself that negative comments come from people who do not really know me or are in my situation," she told the magazine.
She tries to maintain a "positive attitude" about parenting on television and paparazzi who follow her and her kids. "I tried to understand that the photographers are doing their job and I stopped paying attention. That improved the situation. I realized that my children are eating my energy," she said.
GQ Mexico/Michael Schwartz
Kourtney also discussed the strong women in her family, especially with mom Kris Jenner at the helm. After her father Robert Kardashian died in 2003, Kourtney said the women came together and channeled his work ethic. "My dad had a very strong influence on us, even to this day he has it. It was when she died that, as sisters, we exercised that strength and started working," she told the magazine.
Despite a few tiffs on episodes of KUWTK or over social media, Kourtney explained that their vibrant personalities can cause some inevitable clashes at times. "We are definitely critical of one another, although that criticism always comes with unconditional love," she revealed. "In addition, we know that we each have different ways of doing things and seeing life."
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE