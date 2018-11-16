RETURNS
SUMMER 2018!

Kim Kardashian Thinks Tristan Thompson Is Only Sorry for Cheating Scandal Because "He's Embarrassed That He Looks Stupid"

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Fri., Nov. 16, 2018 7:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Is it too late now to say sorry?

Kim Kardashian sure thinks so. In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim doubt's the sincerity of Tristan Thompson's apology just days after news of his cheating scandal broke.

While momager Kris Jenner thinks Tristan showed some remorse for his actions towards new mom Khloe Kardashian, Kim isn't buying it.

"I told him, 'I think you're more remorseful because it's affecting your job,'" Kim tells Kris and cousin Cici Bussey. "I think he's more embarrassed that he looks stupid 'cause the public and booing him. And I think it's more of that than anything and I told him that."

Tristan's apology went down in a private talk done off-camera where Kim says the family "all expressed exactly how we felt."

"I think the convo was going OK at the beginning and then it got heated, and I don't know, it just kinda took a left turn," Kim explains to the camera. 

And while tempers flared, Kris was sure to remind Tristan that the family always has Khloe's back.

Watch

Kris, Kim & Kourtney Scramble As Khloe Kardashian Goes Into Labor

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, KUWTK 1513

E!

"Then he got mad because my mom was like, 'You can make your decision. If you want to live this life of dating these Instagram whores and doing your thing, live that life,'" Kim reveals. "Mom's like, 'If this doesn't work out with you guys, we're always going to rise up.'"

While it was a difficult conversation to have, it was a necessary one.

"Since he is the father of Khloe's baby, I definitely wanted to take the time to hear what he had to say," Kim admits. 

Tristan's apology still couldn't take away how heartbreaking the situation was, for the whole family.

"She said something really interesting, she said, 'I didn't have a baby just to have a baby and move on.' She said 'I had a baby to create a beautiful family' and that's what broke my heart," Kris laments. "She really never saw it coming either."

See Kim open up about Tristan's apology to the family in the clip above!

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , E! Shows , Kim Kardashian , Kris Jenner , Tristan Thompson , Khloe Kardashian , Couples , , Family , Kardashian News , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News

Kim Kardashian Says Tristan's Only Remorseful Because of NBA Fallout

Khloe Kardashian, KUWTK 1513

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Try to Support an Overwhelmed Khloe Days After Giving Birth Amid Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian on Pregnancy Drama: "It's Just Too Much"

Dream Kardashian, Birthday Party

Inside Dream Kardashian's Magical 2nd Birthday Party

Kylie Jenner, 21st, Birthday, Las Vegas

Kylie Jenner Debuts Silvery Blond Hair Just in Time for Winter

Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1513

LOL! Kim Kardashian Jokingly Threatens to Cut Tristan Thompson in Khloe Kardashian's Delivery Room

Kim K. Refrains From Going Off on Tristan in the Delivery Room

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.