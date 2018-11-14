Will Khloe Kardashian's delivery room be drama free?

In this exclusive clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian arrives in Cleveland for the birth of her sister's daughter…and sees Tristan Thompson for the first time since his cheating scandal made headlines.

Unsurprisingly, things are a bit awkward as Kim, Kourtney Kardashian and Malika Haqq seemingly ignore the NBA star upon entering the delivery room. However, for the Revenge Body host's sake, the trio keeps the situation cordial.

"Are you going to say hi to each other or no?" the pregnant KUWTK veteran asks both her sister and beau.

In an attempt to stay positive, Tristan and Kim exchange a hug, but not before the KKW Beauty boss playfully threatens to cut the Cleveland Cavaliers player.