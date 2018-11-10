Kendall Jenner: model, Victoria's Secret Angel, reality TV star and designated "cool" aunt.

The 23-year-old spoke with E! News at the 2018 Revolve Awards in Las Vegas about her relationship with her nieces and nephews and what makes each one unique. "I just love connecting with them," Kendall told E! News. She won the Icon of the Year Award at the show.

She really loves hanging out with Kourtney Kardashian's son, Mason Disick. "Mason loves video games and I love videos games, so he and I just sit around and bond over video games and rap music and all the things he loves," she said of her 8-year-old nephew.

She added, "It's nice when they get a bit older and you can have full conversations with them."