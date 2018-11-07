RETURNS
Kourtney Kardashian Is on Mission to Be the Sexiest Mom Alive

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Nov. 7, 2018 11:20 AM

ESC: Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian, our #WomanCrushWednesday, doesn't need to bring her sexy back—she's never let it go.

Over the decade that Keeping Up With the Kardashians has been on air, the 39-year-old has been consistent with awing designer wears that reveal her curves and her empowered yet sultry appeal. Standing at five feet, she's a fashion icon for petite women. With mini dresses that elongate her legs, high-waisted garments that flatter her proportions and Instagram poses worthy of copying, she's a pro at making beautiful clothes work for her.

She's also Reign, Mason and Penelope's mom. Thus, every now and then, we'll catch the reality star wearing jeans and sneakers on her way to hang out with her kids. Yet, even her casual, kid-friendly garments prove to be eye-catching. 

The Kardashian Jenner Sister's Best Looks

She's mom style goals, and she's on a mission to prove it. Check out her best looks below!

ESC: Kourtney Kardashian, CFDA 2018

James Devaney/GC Images

Fabulous Flare

The fashionista chose a sparkly black pantsuit that featured a plunging neckline and flared-bottoms for the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards.

ESC: Kourtney Kardashian

David M. Benett/Getty Images

Sexy Sequins

Kourt was sure to turn heads in this chic pink and yellow sequined Blumarine dress, styled with pale pink sandals and a tiny pink bag.

ESC: Kourtney Kardashian

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

GUCCI Goddess

Kourtney slayed the 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala black carpet in a black vintage Gucci gown paired with a bejeweled clutch and a high pony-tail.

ESC: Kourtney Kardashian

Jeff Schear/Getty Images for TAO Chicago

Metallic Mini

The reality television star went full on glam for the grand opening on TAO Chicago in a metallic mini-dress that featured jewel-encrusted straps, one of which looped around her neck.

ESC: Kourtney Kardashian

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Sugar Factory American Brasserie

Blazin'

Kourtney hosts the grand opening of a Sugar Factory in a silk pink blazer-dress and black strappy heels.

ESC: Kourtney Kardashian, Street Style

Xxplosive / Splash News

Cold Shoulder and Cold Feet

The businesswoman shows off a golden tan the off-the-shoulder Milly Alba top (now on sale), accentuated by a high bun. 

ESC: Winter Essentials, Kourtney Kardashian

SPW / SAF / Splash News

Tri Chic

Kourtney stuns with three-toned cropped pants with a matching jacket and high-heel boots. While the two-piece leather ensemble grabs our attention, the reality star keeps her beauty simple with a sleek bun and nude makeup.

Kourtney Kardashian

PacificCoastNews

Bold Basics

The socialite wore the ultimate conversational piece: the I.AM.GIA. Cobain Pants with a plan white tee while outside of Cecconi's and Alfred Tea Room in West Hollywood. 

ESC: Dare to Wear, Kourtney Kardashian

CMaidana / BACKGRID

No Pants, No Problem

The petite star opts of pants, pairing an oversized denim shirt with over-the-knee boots. It's effortless and pretty genius.

Kourtney Kardashian, pumpkin patch

Jacson / Splash News

Gourd n' Glam

Kourtney, like any super mom, does it all with style. The Kardashian sister took her children to a pumpkin patch in LA wearing a pumpkin-colored mini dress with a light denim jacket and sneakers. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Kourtney Kardashian

Javiles / 4CRNS / BACKGRID

Stripes and Tees

While out and about in Los Angeles, Kourt goes for comfort in these off-white striped flare pants, Re/Done Boxy Tee and red Gucci heels. 

ESC: Kourtney Kardashian

Clint Brewer / Splash News

Boots in Summertime

In a twist on summer fashion, Kourtney pairs her black shorts with a white long sleeve tee and Manolo Blahnik x Vetements boots.

ESC: Kourtney Kardashian

BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Leather and Louis Vuitton

The mom of three rocks an edgier look with a pair of wide-legged leather pants, off-the-shoulder top and nude heels, topping off her look with a red and black Louis Vuitton backpack.

ESC: Kourtney Kardashian, July 4th

CMaidana / BACKGRID

Cutoff Queen

The reality star steps out in One Teaspoon distressed, cutoff shorts and a white tank top, elevating her look by pairing the ensemble with Gianvito Rossi frayed sandals.

ESC: 5 Days, Kourtney Kardashian

WCP/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Mom Jeans

When chic meets mom jeans, Kourtney sports a pair of white, wide-legged jeans with a brown tee and matching suede pumps, completing the ensemble with a Gucci purse.

ESC: September Horoscopes, Aries, Kourtney Kardashian

Javiles/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Fit and Flare

Kourt spices up her simple look with white, button up flare pants and a pair of silver pumps. 

Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian

DEBY / AKM-GSI

Taking the Plunge

Kourt takes the plunge in this cleavage-baring black jumpsuit.

Kourtney Kardashian

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Sexy Suede

This tan, suede Alice + Olivia look gave Kourt serious, "POCAHONTAS VIBES."

ESC: Prince Style, Kourtney Kardashian

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Bag Lady

Our favorite thing about this outfit is Kourtney's super chic Alexander Wang purse with chain link strap.

Kourtney Kardashian

AKM-GSI

Furry Feet

Kourt spices up her casual blue jeans and black blouse with some furry heels!

Kourtney Kardashian, Jonathan Cheban

WCP/4CRNS/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Red Hot

Effortlessly chic! Kourtney pairs her bright red trousers with a simple black tank.

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

IXOLA/AKM-GSI

Amish-Inspired?

Kourtney switches things up in this unique, heavy black dress and a pop of color on her boots.

Kourtney Kardashian

AKM-GSI

Party Girl!

Kourtney shows some skin and lots of leg in this sexy yet sophisticated all-black look.

Kourtney Kardashian

RAAK / AKM-GSI

On the Go

The busy mother of three runs errands in black leggings and a gray crop top.

Kourtney Kardashian

RAAK/AKM-GSI

Pink Dream

Kourt stuns in a light pink dress and white coat over her shoulders.

Kourtney Kardashian, 2016 Grammy Awards, Party Pics

iPix211/London Entertainment

Lacy Lady

Kourt covers up in a black lace jumpsuit that teases skin from head to toe (and that cleavage!).

Kourtney Kardashian, New York Fashion Week Star Sightings

Splash News

Peekaboo

The E! star flashes her bra under a nude top and skintight leather pants. Rawr!

Kourtney Kardashian

Jul/X17online.com

SIngle Lady

Kourtney enjoys a night out in a clinging knit bodycon dress, over-the-knee boots by Stuart Weitzman styled with a Balenciaga leather jacket.

Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner's Birthday Party

Maciel/AKM-GSI

Edgy Mama

The single mama, stepped out in a racy number wearing a cleavage barring lace top, a black jacket by Adam Lippes paired with Saint Laurent pumps.

Kourtney Kardashian

Photographer Group/Splash News

Gray Day

Whats not to love about this all gray ensemble? Kourtney runs errands in a gray Yeezus sweatshirt paired with over-the-knee boots by Stuart Weitzman.

Kourtney Kardashian

CMaidana/AKM-GSI

Night Out

Hitting the streets in another simple and chic number, The E! reality star stepped out in a gray top, styled with J Brand ripped jeans and Stuart Weitzman ankle boots.

Kourtney Kardashian

AKM-GSI

Diva Mama

Kourt looks killer in a black pant-top and coat combo after sister Kim Kardashian's 35th surprise birthday party.

Kourtney Kardashian

Jack-Rs/X17online.com

Chic & Causal

Casual but cute! Kourt rocked a pair of ripped J Brand skinny jeans, a slim gray top paired with Gianvito Rossi heels.

Kourtney Kardashian

Jack-RS-Vip/X17online.com

She's a Smooth Criminal

Kourt shows her love for Michael Jackson in a bright printed t-shirt, tuxedo blazer, and the coolest ripped white leather skinnies by RtA.

Kourtney Kardashian

VM/4CRNS/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Striped Situation

The mom kept it causal wearing a black top with Line & Dot high-waisted, striped pants and black Alexander Wang heels.

Kourtney Kardashian

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Berry Nice

Kourtney rocks this burgundy, ribbed Ronny Kobo dress with her signature sandals for a day out.

Kourtney Kardashian, NYFW

Andrew Toth/FilmMagic

Green with Envy

The star keeps it classy at NYFW, wearing a olive Alice + Olivia jumpsuit with a black Céline clutch.

 

Kourtney Kardashian

WCP/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Jacket Please

The mom-of-three rocks a pair of blue ripped J Brand jeans with a Sass & Bide print jacket.

Kourtney Kardashian

fk-rol/X17online.com

Single & Sexy

A night out in NYC, the reality star dons a tan Cmeo Collective wrap dress with a knee high Stuart Weitzman boots.

Kourtney Kardashian

CMaidana/AKM-GSI

Joggers & Heels

Kourtney wore a olive green jogger pants paired with a black tank top and matching heels while keeping her long wavy hair down.

Kourtney Kardashian

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

New York Minute

Abs alert! Kourt looks hotter than ever in a leather crop top set while in New York City.

Kourtney Kardashian

Splash News

Belt Envy

Does that belt look familiar to anyone else? That's probably because Kendall has the same one

Kourtney Kardashian, Mommy Style

Splash News

Even More Denim!

She's a hot mama on the go in distressed One Teaspoon shorts, a black crewneck sweater and strappy Alexander Wang sandals.

Kourtney Kardashian

VM/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Chic & Simple

Kourt reminds us that there's nothing quite like a fitted T-shirt and distressed shorts combo. 

Kourtney Kardashian

AKM-GSI

Dark Side

Sporting a red pout, the mama goes for a laidback rocker vibe with an "LA" tank and skin-tight leather leggings.

Kourtney Kardashian

Brian Prahl / Splash News

Fireworks

In one of her best mommy styles to date, Kourt shuts it down in a feisty Balmain jumpsuit with a punchy pout to match.

Kourtney Kardashian

IXOLA/AKM-GSI

She's Got the Glow

Hot mama! The Keeping Up with the Kardashian's star is effortlessly chic in a white tank paired with distressed jeans.

Kourtney Kardashian

INFphoto.com

Sheer Factor

Kourt rocks a super-sheer green Asilio top with a black bralette.

