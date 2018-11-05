Kourtney Kardashian and her beau Luka Sabbat attended Sean "Diddy" Combs' wild birthday bash together on Sunday night.

Kourtney and the blackish actor have been spotted out together since late August, not long after her breakup with Younes Bendjima. So far, the KUWTK star and Luka have been keeping it casual and one source earlier called their romance a "fling." Another source echoed that to E! News on Monday after Diddy's birthday party. "She doesn't see it becoming an exclusive committed long term relationship like she had with Younes," another source said. "But she never thought that would happen with Younes either. She's not over thinking it. She just knows she's very happy when she sees Luka and is always excited to see him again."

The insider added that the oldest Kardashian sister really enjoys spending time with Luka. "Kourtney thinks Luka is so much fun and loves being with him. When she's with him she's excited and on a high," the source told E! News. "He's super cool and interesting and different. He makes her laugh and she finds him very attractive."