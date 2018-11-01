True Thompson's first Halloween is all treats and no tricks.

Despite jam-packed schedules, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were able to celebrate the spooky holiday together with their daughter.

As seen on Instagram Stories, the NBA player smiled from ear-to-ear as he held his baby girl dressed as a pink flamingo.

In another post, Tristan posed alongside Khloe before trick or treating. "Clearly I don't know where the camera lense is lmao," he shared with his followers. "Happy Halloween."

Earlier in the week, Khloe was more than willing to share her pre-Halloween festivities with True. As it turned out, this adorable baby couldn't decide on just one costume for the big day.