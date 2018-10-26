Kim Kardashian wants to educate her children on the realities of gun violence.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim reveals to sister Kourtney Kardashian and friend Larsa Pippen that she and Kanye West are going to take their eldest daughter North West to the March for Our Lives rally.

"Kanye told me he was taking North to school today and he was explaining to her that we're gonna go to this march for gun violence in Washington D.C. and we're gonna take her and how like he grew up and how dangerous the neighborhood was in Chicago," Kim tells them.

As a couple, they not only thought it would be the right lesson to teach their child, but a way to support a cause close to their hearts.