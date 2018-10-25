Kylie Jenneris struggling to accept her new mom body.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kylie prepares to do a Calvin Klein photo shoot with her sisters, but she just isn't comfortable with her body since giving birth.

"Let me see," pregnant Khloe Kardashian says. "My body?" Kylie asks before opening up her robe. "Kylie, you look amazing!" Khloe coos. "I'm still 158!" Kylie retorts "And your belly button is back to normal," Khloe adds.

Both Khloe and older sister Kourtney Kardashian try to cheer Kylie on, but the new mom is still insecure about the way her body has changed.

"This is gonna be kind of my first photo shoot after Stormi and doing like my first few fittings and getting back into it, it's kinda of hard and discouraging," Kylie confesses to the camera.

See Kylie get real about her new mom bod in the clip above!