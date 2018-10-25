RETURNS
SUMMER 2018!

Kylie Jenner Struggles to Accept Her New Body at a Calvin Klein Photo Shoot: "I'm Still 158!"

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Thu., Oct. 25, 2018 8:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kylie Jenneris struggling to accept her new mom body.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kylie prepares to do a Calvin Klein photo shoot with her sisters, but she just isn't comfortable with her body since giving birth.

"Let me see," pregnant Khloe Kardashian says. "My body?" Kylie asks before opening up her robe. "Kylie, you look amazing!" Khloe coos. "I'm still 158!" Kylie retorts "And your belly button is back to normal," Khloe adds.

Both Khloe and older sister Kourtney Kardashian try to cheer Kylie on, but the new mom is still insecure about the way her body has changed.

"This is gonna be kind of my first photo shoot after Stormi and doing like my first few fittings and getting back into it, it's kinda of hard and discouraging," Kylie confesses to the camera.

See Kylie get real about her new mom bod in the clip above!

Photos

Stormi Webster's Cutest Baby Pics

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , E! Shows , Kylie Jenner , Khloe Kardashian , Moms , Pregnancies , Babies , Sisters , Kardashian News , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News

Kylie Jenner Feels Insecure About Her Post-Baby BodyKylie Jenner Feels Insecure About Her Post-Baby Body

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, KUWTK

Kim Kardashian Comforts "Insecure" New Mom Kylie Jenner About Her Body: "Curves Are Hard"

Kylie Jenner Feels the Pressure to Snap Back After Baby

Mariska Hargitay, Christoher Meloni, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Benson & Stabler Forever! See Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni's Sweetest Reunion Photos Since Working Together on SVU

ESC: Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk Opens Up About Balancing Motherhood and Modeling

Jenelle Evans, Husband, David Eason, Daughter, Ensley

Jenelle Evans and David Eason Show PDA After Assault Allegations

Keltie Knight, LADYGANG

LOL! LADYGANG's Keltie Knight Hilariously Tries to Serenade Ed Sheeran With an Original Song

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.