Let's play ball…for a cause!

On Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris Jenner rallied her famous family to help renovate the Watts Community Center. After a particularly moving meeting with Red Eye executive director Justin Mayo, the momager resolved that she and her family had to lend a hand!

"The average age of someone there is 21 and the largest group of people living there is the age group of 10 or younger," Justin explained to Kris. "So basically it's kids that are raising kids out there. Only 2.9 percent make it to college and over 50 percent drop out of high school. Police statistics say there's 7,000 gang members within two miles of that specific location."

"Well we'd love to help you," the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch shared with Justin. "I'll talk to the girls and get everybody on board and we'll make it happen."

Following a brainstorming session with Kim Kardashian, it was decided that the Kardashian-Jenners would participate in some sort of sporting event as a way to raise funds.