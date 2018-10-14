Can you believe Kim Kardashian's 38th birthday is just around the corner?

It feels like only yesterday that we were first introduced to the KKW Beauty boss and her famous family. Still, after 15 seasons, we're not sure what we'd be doing with our time if we weren't Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

And it appears the show has meant just as much to Kim as it has her fans. How do we know this? Well, because Kanye West's wife has hand-selected her 7 favorite episodes to run as a marathon on her birthday on Oct. 21.

In fact, each episode selected features a memory near and dear to the mother of three's heart.