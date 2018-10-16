RETURNS
SUMMER 2018!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Soulmate Connection Is Well Documented—See Their Cutest Pics!

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Oct. 16, 2018 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are partners in both life and love.

After being friends for years, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Famous rapper found themselves in a high-profile relationship. Dubbed "Kimye" by the press, the twosome's every move was well documented by the paparazzi.

We're actually pretty grateful to those trigger happy photographers as we've been able to witness one of Hollywood's greatest love stories unfold before our very eyes. Oh, and we can't forget to also credit Mrs. West's very personal Instagram account.

Regardless, we can only imagine what Kanye has planned for Kim's 38th birthday on Oct. 21! It's gotta be something amazing, right?

From family time with kids North West, Saint West and Chicago West to red carpet fashion moments, here are Kim and Kanye's cutest photos to date. Be sure to check them out in the gallery below ahead of Keeks' name day!

Photos

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Cutest Photos

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Gotcha Images / Splash News

Smiling Sweeties

The couple couldn't stop smiling while holding hands in London in May 2012.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

INFphoto.com

PDA Perfection

We love this photo of Kim and Kanye holding hands in July 2012! So cute!

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

GADE/AKM-GSI

Kissing Cuties

Kanye and Kim were spotted kissing on the balcony of their Rio de Janeiro hotel in February 2013.

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

INFphoto.com

Stylish Pair

This September 2013 photo should be an advertisement.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Engagement, Twitter

Twitter

Rock Solid

This photo was taken just moments after Kanye proposed to Kim in October 2013!

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Splash News

City Sweethearts

Kim and Kanye look so cute on the streets of New York City in February 2014.

Article continues below

ESC: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding, Kimye Wedding

"I Do"

How perfect is this photo from Kim and Kanye's wedding?

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding, Kimye Wedding

They Did It!

Here's a pic of the couple just moments after they tied the knot back in May 2014!

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding, Kimye Wedding

Presenting Mr. and Mrs. West

This wedding photo of the couple is EVERYTHING!

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding, Kimye Wedding

Family Pic!

How sweet is this pic of North West, Kanye and Kim from Kimye's wedding?

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding Exclusive

Just Married

These "Just Married" jackets are awesome.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding Exclusive

Sealed With a Kiss

Love this pic of the couple!

Article continues below

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, LACMA

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The Look of Love

Kanye & Kim look so in love on the red carpet in November 2014!

Kim Kardashian, North West, Kanye West, Instagram

Instagram

Happy Holidays

Kim posted this photo to social media during December 2014 with the caption, "Happy Holidays ❤️ The Wests"

North West, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Instagram

Instagram

Zoo Squad

Back in February 2015 Kim captioned this cute photo, "At the zoo with my boo and my baby boo"

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Armenia

Splash News

#RelationshipGoals

This April 2015 photo of the couple laughing is the definition of #RelationshipGoals.

Kim Kardashian, North West, Kanye West, Christmas

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian

Christmas Tree Trio

How cute is this photo of the trio from Christmas 2015?

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

247PAPS.TV / Splash News

Baby on Board!

In September 2015, Kim showed off her baby bump while out in New York City with Kanye.

Article continues below

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Yeezy Season 3, NYFW

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3

Yeezy Show

How cute is this February 2016 photo of Kim & Kanye from his Yeezy Season 3 show?

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Colorado

Kim Kardashian / Snapchat

Coloardo Couple

Here's Kim and Kanye on an April 2016 trip to Colorado.

Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Kanye West

Instagram

An Intimate Family Moment

Kim and Kanye were in mom and dad mode in this sweet family snap.

Article continues below

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Saint, North

Kanye West/Twitter

Christmas Cheer

The Wests couldn't look sweeter in this photo from Christmas 2016.

Kardashian Christmas Card Day 21, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Saint West

Eli Linnetz

Casual Christmas Card

Kim and Kanye kept it casual for a holiday shot in 2017.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Chicago West

Marcus Hyde/kimkardashianwest.com

Parents of Three

Mr. and Mrs. West looked lovingly at their youngest Chicago West in this familial shot.

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Saint West, North West, Chicago West

Instagram

Party of Five

Every West was a scene-stealer in this adorable airplane pic.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Saint West, Wyoming

Instagram

The Wests Explore Wyoming

Kim, Kanye, North and Saint took in a stunning mountain view while in Wyoming.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kourtney's Birthday Party, Kiss

Snapchat

Sharing a Smooch

The A-list couple shared a smooch during Kourtney Kardashian's birthday party.

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Instagram

Reflecting

Per the KKW Beauty boss, they were "reflecting" as this photo was taken.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Instagram

Beach Buddies

Kim convinced Kanye to take a beach pic during their vacation.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

BACKGRID

A Helping Hand

After attending 2 Chainz and Kesha Ward's wedding ceremony in Miami, 'Ye and Kim headed to get ice cream in their fancy attire. Being a doting husband, Kanye made sure to help Kim into their rented neon green 2018 Mercedes G550 4×4 SUV.

Article continues below

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , E! Shows , Kim Kardashian , Kanye West , Couples , Family , Nostalgia , Birthdays , Kardashian News , Apple News , North West , Saint West , Chicago West , Top Stories
Latest News
Kim Kardashian, TBT

From Calabasas Kid to Pop Culture Queen, See How Kim Kardashian Has Grown Up Over the Years!

Kris Jenner Criticizes Khloe Kardashian's Driving Habits

Kris Jenner, KUWTK 1510

Alex Rodriguez, the Jacksons & More! Watch the Kardashians and Their Famous Friends Play a Charity Softball Game

Kris Jenner Helps to Restore Watts Community Center

True Thompson, Halloween, Pumpkin Patch

True Thompson Gets Festive and Dresses Up as a Pumpkin Before Her First Halloween

Kim Kardashian West

Time to Celebrate! Watch a Sneak Peek of Kim Kardashian's KUWTK Birthday Marathon

Kris Jenner, KUWTK 1510

Will Kris Jenner Actually Get Mad Over Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick's Art Vandelay Prank?

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.