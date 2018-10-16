Instagram
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are partners in both life and love.
After being friends for years, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Famous rapper found themselves in a high-profile relationship. Dubbed "Kimye" by the press, the twosome's every move was well documented by the paparazzi.
We're actually pretty grateful to those trigger happy photographers as we've been able to witness one of Hollywood's greatest love stories unfold before our very eyes. Oh, and we can't forget to also credit Mrs. West's very personal Instagram account.
Regardless, we can only imagine what Kanye has planned for Kim's 38th birthday on Oct. 21! It's gotta be something amazing, right?
From family time with kids North West, Saint West and Chicago West to red carpet fashion moments, here are Kim and Kanye's cutest photos to date. Be sure to check them out in the gallery below ahead of Keeks' name day!
Smiling Sweeties
The couple couldn't stop smiling while holding hands in London in May 2012.
PDA Perfection
We love this photo of Kim and Kanye holding hands in July 2012! So cute!
Kissing Cuties
Kanye and Kim were spotted kissing on the balcony of their Rio de Janeiro hotel in February 2013.
Stylish Pair
This September 2013 photo should be an advertisement.
Rock Solid
This photo was taken just moments after Kanye proposed to Kim in October 2013!
City Sweethearts
Kim and Kanye look so cute on the streets of New York City in February 2014.
"I Do"
How perfect is this photo from Kim and Kanye's wedding?
They Did It!
Here's a pic of the couple just moments after they tied the knot back in May 2014!
Presenting Mr. and Mrs. West
This wedding photo of the couple is EVERYTHING!
Family Pic!
How sweet is this pic of North West, Kanye and Kim from Kimye's wedding?
Just Married
These "Just Married" jackets are awesome.
Sealed With a Kiss
Love this pic of the couple!
The Look of Love
Kanye & Kim look so in love on the red carpet in November 2014!
Happy Holidays
Kim posted this photo to social media during December 2014 with the caption, "Happy Holidays ❤️ The Wests"
Zoo Squad
Back in February 2015 Kim captioned this cute photo, "At the zoo with my boo and my baby boo"
#RelationshipGoals
This April 2015 photo of the couple laughing is the definition of #RelationshipGoals.
Christmas Tree Trio
How cute is this photo of the trio from Christmas 2015?
Baby on Board!
In September 2015, Kim showed off her baby bump while out in New York City with Kanye.
Yeezy Show
How cute is this February 2016 photo of Kim & Kanye from his Yeezy Season 3 show?
Coloardo Couple
Here's Kim and Kanye on an April 2016 trip to Colorado.
An Intimate Family Moment
Kim and Kanye were in mom and dad mode in this sweet family snap.
Christmas Cheer
The Wests couldn't look sweeter in this photo from Christmas 2016.
Casual Christmas Card
Kim and Kanye kept it casual for a holiday shot in 2017.
Parents of Three
Mr. and Mrs. West looked lovingly at their youngest Chicago West in this familial shot.
Party of Five
Every West was a scene-stealer in this adorable airplane pic.
The Wests Explore Wyoming
Kim, Kanye, North and Saint took in a stunning mountain view while in Wyoming.
Sharing a Smooch
The A-list couple shared a smooch during Kourtney Kardashian's birthday party.
Reflecting
Per the KKW Beauty boss, they were "reflecting" as this photo was taken.
Beach Buddies
Kim convinced Kanye to take a beach pic during their vacation.
A Helping Hand
After attending 2 Chainz and Kesha Ward's wedding ceremony in Miami, 'Ye and Kim headed to get ice cream in their fancy attire. Being a doting husband, Kanye made sure to help Kim into their rented neon green 2018 Mercedes G550 4×4 SUV.