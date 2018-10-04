"Don't ever feel bad for making a decision about your own life that upsets other people. You are not responsible for their happiness. You're responsible for your own happiness," the statement read. "Anyone who wants you to live in misery for their happiness should not be in your life to begin with."

The statement seemed to ring true for the Good American mogul, who has faced social media critics for years.

Most recently, she tried to defend her daughter True Thompsononline after someone tweeted and then deleted a comment about the baby's skin color. "I dislike the fact that people are allowed to comment on my daughters skin color but as soon as I comment kindly back and praise her for all that she is, the comment gets erased. If you have the courage to post your nasty criticism please allow one to defend or comment back," the star wrote.

"I try to put myself in their shoes &maybe they were brought up in a different type of household then I was. So instead of shaming I try to educate," Kardashian added. "In our household we do not see color. We see emotion and action. We see love. We feed off of energy."