Giving back.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris Jenner contemplates gifting her dear friend Sheila Kolker a facelift. To some, this may seem like an over-the-top present, but Kris believes her bestie has earned this lavish procedure after years of loyalty.

"I wanted to run something by you," Kris relays to Scott Disick at lunch. "I'm trying to figure out how to surprise Sheila with a facelift."

Per Kris, the gift isn't too outlandish as Sheila has "wanted to do this for years."

"I want to do this for her and be there for her like she's always been there for me," the mother of six admits to the KUTWK cameras.

Understandably, Scott is shocked upon hearing about Kris' planned present for Sheila. "You're giving out facelifts?" Kourtney Kardashian's ex quips.

Regardless, amid Scott's doubt, Kris says she's "so excited" about the idea.