by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Sep. 28, 2018 7:30 AM
Awkward.
In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian is caught red-handed gossiping about sister Kourtney Kardashian. Apparently, Scott Disick confided in the KKW Beauty boss that he "wants to have another baby" with Kourt…and Kim moves quickly to share the news.
"I think he just wants one more," Kanye West's wife spills to pal Larsa Pippen. "And she wants one more."
"If they both want to have more kids, like why not have them together?" Larsa adds. "Their kids are gorgeous."
Even though both Scott and Kourtney are seeing other people, Kim says the former flames "don't even have to have sex" as the twosome could conceive via IVF. Not to mention, the KUWTK veteran admits she does "hold onto this hope of Kourtney and Scott."
E!
"It's just so much easier to have the same dad," the Real Housewives of Miami alum supportively notes.
With Larsa's support, Kim resolves to loop in the rest of the family to convince Scott and Kourtney to go through with this baby plan. Sadly, Kim accidentally includes Kourtney on the email, a fact Khloe Kardashian points out to her older sister.
"You completely left Kourtney on that f--king email, did you know that?" the Good American founder reveals in a phone call.
"No f--king way," a stunned Kim responds. "Oh my god!"
Will Kim be able to clean up this mess before Kourtney finds out?
Watch the drama play out in the clip above!
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE
