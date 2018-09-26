Kylie Jenner spares no expense when it comes to her little girl!

Case in point: The latest addition to her ever-growing jewelry collection. The E! reality star and cosmetics mogul took to social media on Wednesday to flaunt a new set of rings, which were inspired by daughter Stormi Webster.

Designed by XIV Karats, the bling consists of five gold rings that spell out S, T, O, R, M. According to the Beverly Hills-based jewelry designer, each custom bauble ranges from $600-$900—meaning Stormi's proud mama dropped at least $4,500 on the flashy set.

But for someone as successful as Kylie (who we'd like to remind you is this close to becoming the youngest self-made billionaire), dropping a few thousand dollars on a sweet gesture for her baby is just another day in the life. In fact, the 20-year-old just made a whopping $12 million after selling her spare home and the vacant lot next to it in Hidden Hills, Calif.