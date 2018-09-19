by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Sep. 19, 2018 12:40 PM
Kim Kardashian isn't moving to Chicago anytime soon.
Kanye West sparked relocation rumors earlier this week after he said he was moving back to the Windy City and "never leaving again" during an open-mic event on the South Side.
TMZ reported the couple had already found a home in Chi-Town and that the Yeezy head planned to move his offices from Calabasas to Chicago. While the celebrity news outlet noted the two planned to keep their home in California, it also claimed the rapper wanted to make the Midwest city his permanent residence.
However, a source told E! News the KKW Beauty head isn't uprooting her life completely.
"Kim isn't going to move to Chicago full time," the insider said. "She will be spending time there and supporting Kanye."
The source noted Kim's businesses are in Los Angeles and that her eldest child, North West, is currently attending school in California. The insider also said Kim "doesn't want to uproot the kids," who grew up living close to their famous family members.
"Kanye changes his mind about things often, so she isn't going to make any big decisions," the insider said. "She is open to spending more time in Chicago, and they are talking about it."
Instagram/Marcus Hyde
Still, a second source said the reality star is "open to having a second home base there."
"Kim feels her whole life is in L.A., and she isn't ready to make drastic changes and move across the country," the second insider said. "The plan is to travel there back and forth often, but not be permanent residents. Kanye is planning on spending more time in Chicago than Kim. This has been a long time coming for Kanye, and Kim is trying to be compromise and be a good partner. They have just started the process of looking into buying something."
It's no surprise Kanye has an attachment to the city. The rapper grew up there and even named his youngest daughter, Chicago West, after his hometown. However, his wife calls her "Chi" for short.
"[Chicago] is a place that made him, a place that he remembers his family from," Kim said during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres. "He really wanted his mother's name. I love that name, too. I just wasn't sure if it's so much to live up to."
The proud mama also said she thought the name was "cool and different."
It looks like Kim is staying a California girl for now!
