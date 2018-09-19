RETURNS
SUMMER 2018!

Why Kim Kardashian Isn't Moving to Chicago Full-Time

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Sep. 19, 2018 12:40 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kim Kardashian isn't moving to Chicago anytime soon.

Kanye West sparked relocation rumors earlier this week after he said he was moving back to the Windy City and "never leaving again" during an open-mic event on the South Side.

TMZ reported the couple had already found a home in Chi-Town and that the Yeezy head planned to move his offices from Calabasas to Chicago. While the celebrity news outlet noted the two planned to keep their home in California, it also claimed the rapper wanted to make the Midwest city his permanent residence.

However, a source told E! News the KKW Beauty head isn't uprooting her life completely. 

"Kim isn't going to move to Chicago full time," the insider said. "She will be spending time there and supporting Kanye." 

The source noted Kim's businesses are in Los Angeles and that her eldest child, North West, is currently attending school in California. The insider also said Kim "doesn't want to uproot the kids," who grew up living close to their famous family members. 

"Kanye changes his mind about things often, so she isn't going to make any big decisions," the insider said. "She is open to spending more time in Chicago, and they are talking about it."

Read

Kris Jenner Reveals She Helped Deliver Baby Stormi and Kim Kardashian Is Totally Grossed Out on KUWTK

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North, Saint, Chicago

Instagram/Marcus Hyde

Still, a second source said the reality star is "open to having a second home base there."

"Kim feels her whole life is in L.A., and she isn't ready to make drastic changes and move across the country," the second insider said. "The plan is to travel there back and forth often, but not be permanent residents. Kanye is planning on spending more time in Chicago than Kim. This has been a long time coming for Kanye, and Kim is trying to be compromise and be a good partner. They have just started the process of looking into buying something."

It's no surprise Kanye has an attachment to the city. The rapper grew up there and even named his youngest daughter, Chicago West, after his hometown. However, his wife calls her "Chi" for short.

"[Chicago] is a place that made him, a place that he remembers his family from," Kim said during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres. "He really wanted his mother's name. I love that name, too. I just wasn't sure if it's so much to live up to."

The proud mama also said she thought the name was "cool and different."

It looks like Kim is staying a California girl for now!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Kardashian News , Kanye West , Keeping Up With The Kardashians , Top Stories , Apple News , wochit
Latest News
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Moving Back to Cleveland for Tristan Thompson

Anthony Bourdain

Inside Anthony Bourdain's First Posthumous Parts Unknown Episode

Avril Lavigne, Head Above Water

Avril Lavigne Releases "Head Above Water" After a 5-Year Hiatus

Adam Levine, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Maroon 5 to Headline 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show: 5 Reasons to Be Excited

ESC: Best Looks Milan Fashion Week, Alberta Ferretti, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, Gigi and Bella Hadid Strut on the Alberta Ferretti Runway

Julie Chen, The Talk

Wendy Williams, Kathie Lee Gifford and More Sound Off on Julie Chen's Exit From The Talk

Gisele Bundchen

Gisele Bündchen Is Virtually Unrecognizable on Vogue Italia Cover

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.