by Mona Khalifeh | Fri., Sep. 14, 2018 7:00 AM
The Kardashian sisters are the queens of pranks and this time, the joke's on Kim Kardashian!
In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian decides to embarrass her sister by performing a flash mob dance while out at a local mall with pregnant sister Khloe Kardashian.
"What the f--k is going on?" a shocked Kim asks when she sees the dancers.
It's not long before Kim spots Kourt dancing alongside Khloe's bestie Malika Haqqamongst the group of professional flash mob dancers.
"Don't tell me you know it too," Kim says as Khloe jumps in line with the dancers.
"I'm literally dying inside over this flash mob," Kim confesses to the camera. "I just can't even believe you guys. I'm gonna have to run if they try to pull me into this."
E!
Luckily for Kourtney and Khloe, Kim is a good sport. In fact, she's nearly moved to tears of laughter over the impressive surprise.
"You played this one off really well," Kim applauds Khloe.
Even with their recent feuding, Kim can't help but pat Kourtney on the back for this one.
"After you ruined our dance class with your critiques, I thought it would be funny to embarrass you. Did I succeed?" Kourtney asks Kim. "You did," Kim admits.
See the hilarious prank go down in the clip above!
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE
Khloe Kardashian Tells Kim and Kourtney Which Sister She Wants as Her Daughter's Potential Legal Guardian
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?