The Kar-Jenners are heading to the Family Feud stage, but one family member isn't so excited about making her game show contestant debut.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kendall Jenner freaks out over joining the family for an episode of the iconic game show.

"Would you want to do Family Feud with us?" Khloe Kardashian asks her little sister. "You should totally do it," Kim Kardashian adds. "It's all I watch every night."

After some egging on by her sisters, the reluctant model agrees to join her family in a feud fit for the silver screen, but it's not long before she worries she bit off more than she can chew.

"I just jump in when I know something, right?" Kendall asks. "I mean, when it's your turn, but you think about it," Kim explains. "It's a turn? It's a turn? Oh my God, guys! I can't do this!" a nervous Kendall exclaims.