RETURNS
SUMMER 2018!
EXCLUSIVE!

See How Kim Kardashian Gets the Perfect Selfie Despite Dr.'s Orders to Give Her Wrist a Rest on KUWTK

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Wed., Sep. 5, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Not even an injured wrist is going to keep Kim Kardashian from taking the perfect selfie.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashian, the social media stunner gets creative after her doctor orders her to give her phone a rest.

"My hand hurts. I forgot my brace," Kim tells sister Khloe Kardashian and momager Kris Jenner. "Paxy, will you come over here and help me?"

"What are you having her do?" Khloe asks. "The doctor says I can only hold my phone like this," Kim explains. "So, I'm having paxy take my pics so I can rest my hands."

With KUWTK crew member Paxy's assistance, Kim shoots a short video to promote the launch of her Valentine's Day Kimoji Hearts perfume and her little work around has Kris thinking that her daughter may be on to something.

"It'll protect Kim's hand without missing a beat on social media," Kris confesses to the camera. "I'm definitely gonna poach Paxy to be my selfie assistant."

See how Kim keeps her selfie game strong at all times in the clip above.

Watch

Kim & Khloe Think Kourtney No Longer Wants to Be a Kardashian

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , E! Shows , Kim Kardashian , Khloe Kardashian , Kris Jenner , Selfies , Injury And Illness , Kardashian News , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News

Kim Kardashian West Recruits a Selfie Assistant

Kanye West, Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Kanye West Apologizes to Drake and Addresses Pusha T's Diss Tracks

Bill Rancic, Giuliana Rancic

15 Times Giuliana and Bill Rancic Made Us Say ''Couple Goals'' on Social Media

Shopping: Vintage Kitchen Appliances

15 Vintage Kitchen Accessories That Are Too Cute to Handle

Tracee Ellis Ross, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Tracee Ellis Ross Returning to Host 2018 American Music Awards

ESC: NYFW, Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid

8 Things at New York Fashion Week We're Excited for

John Krasinski, The Late Show

Watch John Krasinski Do Push-Ups and Flash His Six-Pack Abs

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.