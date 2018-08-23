You can never be too careful when it comes to your health!

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, momager Kris Jennerdecides to take her health into her own hands after suspecting someone may be poisoning her drinking water.

"I just don't feel well," Kris tells daughter Kourtney Kardashian. "And I don't know if there's something wrong with my drinking water."

Kris decides to compare the drinking water at Kourtney's house to hers using an at-home water test.

"I know you're extra a lot of the time, but this is above and beyond extra," Kim Kardashian tells her mother.

Despite Kim's comments, Kris applies the testing dye to the drinking water and waits for a read that will determine whether or not it's safe to drink.

"So this color is seven point two and your color is eight point two," Kris announces.