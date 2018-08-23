RETURNS
SUMMER 2018!

Is Someone Poisoning Kris Jenner? Kourtney Kardashian Helps Her Mom Test Out Her Drinking Water on KUWTK

You can never be too careful when it comes to your health!

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, momager Kris Jennerdecides to take her health into her own hands after suspecting someone may be poisoning her drinking water.

"I just don't feel well," Kris tells daughter Kourtney Kardashian. "And I don't know if there's something wrong with my drinking water."

Kris decides to compare the drinking water at Kourtney's house to hers using an at-home water test.

"I know you're extra a lot of the time, but this is above and beyond extra," Kim Kardashian tells her mother.

Despite Kim's comments, Kris applies the testing dye to the drinking water and waits for a read that will determine whether or not it's safe to drink.

"So this color is seven point two and your color is eight point two," Kris announces.

Watch

Kim Kardashian West Practices Mortician Makeup on Kris

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, KUWTK 1504

E!

"What does it mean?" Kourtney asks. "Well exactly, what does it mean is the question," Kris wonders aloud.

"Ideal is where?" Kris asks her daughter. "Seven point six. So yours is seven point two," Kourt determines.

Kris' drinking water passes the test, ruling out H2O as the culprit for her illness. 

"They're slightly different in coloration, but within drinking limits. So, we can rule out the water and back to the drawing board," Kris reveals to the camera.

But that isn't stopping the family matriarch from cracking the code on her health crisis.

"Well, if somebody's poisoning me, I'm gonna get to the bottom of it," Kris maintains.

See Kris and Kourtney get scientific in the clip above.

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

