Back in 2016, the model brought in her 21st birthday wearing a dress from LaBourjoisie, the Lebanese designer that designed Kylie's jumpsuit, which also dripped in crystals. Kendall's dress, however, had a silver tone and a plunging neckline, reminiscent of an iconic Paris Hilton ensemble. Styled by Monica Rose, the chainlink sensation took seven days to create and cost approximately $9,000.

While Kylie took a note from her sister's book, her pink jumpsuit had a more intensive design than her sister's (a clear benefit of being a younger sibling). Elle reports her look took 10 days to create, yet its price is about $1,000 less than Kendall's chainlink dress.

"We wanted to reimagine the perfect party dress into an amplified representation of Kylie's most favored trends," the LaBourjoisie team told the publication. "With Kylie having worn our gowns previously, Jill wanted to take that same show stopping effect in a direction we've never been with her before. We incorporated our signature crystallization into a jumpsuit design that would showcase Kylie's infamous curves. Thousands of pale pink Swarovski crystals were applied to create a starburst effect, producing a hypnotizing glimmer iconic for a 21st birthday."

Between Kylie and Kendall, which look is your favorite?