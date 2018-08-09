RETURNS
Kylie Jenner Poses With Stormi Webster for Intimate 21st Birthday Portraits

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Aug. 9, 2018

Kylie Jenner is embarking on the next chapter of her life with the most important person by her side. 

Now just hours away from turning 21, the E! reality star and cosmetics mogul commemorated the milestone birthday by sharing several snapshots from a recent photo shoot with her daughter, Stormi Webster

In the photos, which were posted to Instagram on Thursday, Kylie wears a simple LBD as she holds her and Travis Scott's 6-month-old baby girl close. 

"Bringing in my birthday tonight with my most special gift," she captioned the stunning photograph. "What was life before you, Stormi. I love you my little angel." Jenner added in a separate post, "My heart." 

Growing Up Kardashian: Kylie Jenner

In early February, Kylie gave birth to her first child. After keeping her pregnancy a complete secret, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians starlet thanked fans for respecting her privacy by sharing an 11-minute video of her pregnancy journey, titled "To Our Daughter." 

Now half a year later, the proud mama confessed she still gets emotional reliving the experience. 

"Me and Stormi watched the 'To Our Daughter' video together the other day," Kylie recently tweeted. "She sat through the whole thing." 

Happy early birthday, Kylie! 

