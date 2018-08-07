RETURNS
Younes Bendjima's Mystery Woman Speaks Out After Kourtney Kardashian Split

by Lena Grossman | Tue., Aug. 7, 2018 3:04 PM

Kourtney Kardashian's recent ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima was seen on the beach with another woman, and now she's speaking out.

Soon after news broke that the E! reality star and her model beau split, fellow model Jordan Ozuna tells E! News exclusively that she's not to blame for their shocking breakup. 

Ozuna claims she and Bendjima are not a couple, telling E! News in a statement, "Younes and I are not involved romantically at all. We were both invited to Mexico for a mutual friend's birthday party with 13 other people."

Ozuna insists their beach date was strictly platonic, adding, "It was nothing more than friends having fun at the beach. No, we aren't romantically involved in any way, shape or form." 

Meanwhile, an eyewitness reveals Younes and Jordan were "together alone" and "kissing all night" while out at a club in Cancun, Mexico. 

Kourtney and Bendjima just split up after nearly two years of dating and recently returned from a vacation Italy. One source told E! News that Bendjima and Kourtney "decided to take time apart but ultimately it led to a split." As reported on their breakup, a source also told E! News that they "have truly not been getting along."

Trouble may have been brewing for the model and Kardashian sister when he commented on—then deleted—a bikini-clad picture of Kourtney. "That's what you need to show to get likes?" he wrote at the time. 

Bendjima posted on his Instagram story calling out a tabloid report about his break-up with Kourtney. Over a screenshot of the article, he wrote, "They really want me to be the bad guy. F--k your Hollywood bullsh-t (cant have fun with your friends no more). dailymail Where are my 12 other friendssss? Nice catch tho."

In an even more recent Instagram story addition, he wrote, "Once again you guys failed. I'm not attached to this "life" so you can't touch me. I know who I am where I'm from and where I'm going and that bothers you. Only one opinion matter the one of my lord. Have a wonderful day."

Neither Kourtney nor Bendjima has commented on the split.

