She could certainly use the ally. Because the epic fight over the scheduling of the family's Christmas card on Keeping Up With the Kardashians that saw Kim unleashing an epic torrent of insults—labeling Kourtney everything from "entitled" to "so f--king annoying" and "the least exciting to look at"—didn't wrap at the end of Sunday's season 15 premiere.

Sure, some nine months after Kourtney proclaimed she doesn't want to spend time with the KKW Beauty founder, 37, because "I don't agree with who you are as a human being," then skipped out on her Nov. 11 baby shower, they're "in a good place now," a source insists. But Kourtney herself revealed to E! News that there is some lingering resentment. There are only so many times, after all, a girl can be told she has no work ethic while pulling in a multi-million-dollar paycheck.

The tension started growing between her Kim and Khloe at the end of last season, she explained in a recent interview, with each side complaining of the other's criticism. "I felt like every day almost I was being picked on and criticized and I just couldn't take it anymore," said Kourtney. So when her siblings brought up her dearth of businesses again, she spoke her truth. "I've been really working on myself a lot and I think through my growth, I'm better at expressing myself," she noted. "I think in the past, I've always been great at, like, not being emotional. I think that I'm better now at expressing my feelings. So I think this is ongoing. It's a lot of communication instead of letting things go back into the way they were."