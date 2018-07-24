Amigas, cheetahs, friends for life!

It's no secret that Adrienne Bailon has a long history with the Kardashian family. After all, she dated Rob Kardashian for two years before they broke up in 2009.

And while The Real co-host has had some highs and lows with the sock designer's famous sisters, things between everyone appear to be on more than friendly terms.

It certainly was the case this week when Kim Kardashian took to Instagram Stories and revealed North West's new favorite movie.

"North's new obsession! #CheetahGirls," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared with clips from the classic Disney Channel flick.