Stormi, Chicago, True, it's been quite the year for the Kardashian-Jenner clan and it doesn't look like they're going to slow down anytime soon!

The famous family is expanding and lucky for us, we've gotten to see it all unfold on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. So we can't help but wonder, which family member will have a baby next?

Khloe Kardashian has said on more than one occasion that she and Tristan Thompson want to have five or six kids, but with KoKo getting her pregnancy snap-back on, it doesn't look like she's quite ready to be bumpin' again so soon.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott seem just as in love as ever and while little Stormi is only five months old, it wouldn't surprise us if the lip kit queen and the "Goosebumps" rapper started cookin' up another cutie in the months to come.