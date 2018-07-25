The Keeping Up With the Kardashians empire currently has nine heirs!

It seems like only yesterday Kourtney Kardashian was giving birth to the first KarJenner grandchild Mason Disick. However, eight years later, momager Kris Jenner has since welcomed eight additional grandkids into her famous family.

In fact, 2018 marked the year of the Kardashian-Jenner baby boom as Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian all had baby girls. Now, if you've ever found yourself confusing Reign Disick with Saint West or Chicago West with Stormi Webster, we've drafted the perfect breakdown of the Kardashians' next generation.

For a closer look at the entire brood, be sure to proceed below!