Younes Bendjimais trying to laugh it all off.

Kourtney Kardashian's 25-year-old boyfriend made headlines this week when he left an unexpected comment on the reality star's Instagram picture of her booty in a bikini: "That's what you need to show to get likes?" Though it was quickly deleted, as we all well know, nothing disappears from the Internet as the comment was saved in screenshots that made the rounds online.

"Kourtney doesn't appreciate Younes posting his feelings in a public forum and being impulsive. She's frustrated that he continues to get upset about it. She isn't going to stop doing what she's doing and feels like he needs to understand and deal with it," a source explained to E! News. "Younes gets jealous and can be possessive of Kourtney. When she posts half naked pictures, he gets very upset. He wants her for himself and doesn't want to share her with the world."