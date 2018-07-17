RETURNS
SUMMER 2018!

Khloe Kardashian Reveals the Fears and "Anxiety" She Has as a New Working Mom

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jul. 17, 2018 12:54 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is trying the find that working mom balance.

As the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star continues to savor all of baby True Thompson's latest milestones, the new mom has slowly but surely found herself getting back to business.

And as the journey continues, Khloe is opening up about the wide variety of emotions she is feeling.

"Going back to work after having True has definitely caused me a little anxiety. The days leading up to my very first day back were tough, but once I started going through the motions, everything fell into place. It's like riding a bike!" she explained on her website and app. "On my first day back, True was perfect while I was gone. Plus, coming home was soooo much fun—I acted like I hadn't seen her in forever!"

This week, however, will be the first full week that Khloe has to work every day. As a result, she's feeling a little nervous.

Photos

Khloe Kardashian's Quotes on Motherhood

"I know I'll be OK. I have to remind myself that she's in the best possible hands. It's way harder on me than it is for her, LOL—she doesn't even know what's happening!" Khloe wrote. "I've never had to juggle a baby and work at the same time, so it'll be interesting to see how I'll learn to handle everything."

The Good American founder added, "Women do it every single day, so I know I'll get through it—I'm just anxious because it's the unknown. But, I'm so fortunate and blessed that I have a job where I'm allowed to bring my daughter pretty often. I know how fortunate I am. However, I also think it's important to get my old 'normal' back together while incorporating my new one."

Putting business aside, Khloe has been adjusting to her new normal in Los Angeles. In fact, because the NBA is experiencing an off-season, boyfriend Tristan Thompson is also able to spend a majority of his time in Southern California as well.

"Right now Khloe and Tristan are trying to make it work. Khloe is committed to making things work with Tristan no matter how her family feels about it," a source previously shared with E! News. "Khloe really wants True to have stability at home so it's important to her that they make an honest effort and that's what they're doing while in L.A. this summer."

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Khloe Kardashian , Kardashians , Kardashian News , Babies , True Thompson , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, GQ

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Reveal Their Adorable Nicknames for Stormi Webster

Kourtney Kardashian

Did Younes Bendjima Call Out Kourtney Kardashian for Her Booty Pic?

Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner, NYFW 2016

Jordyn Woods Reveals How Kylie Jenner Has Changed Since Becoming a Mom

Kim Kardashian, North West, Beautycon 2018

Kim Kardashian and North West Enjoy a Mother-Daughter Date to Beautycon

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Kris Jenner Shares the Sweet Tradition Kylie Jenner Carried on With Baby Stormi

Tinashe, Ben Simmons, Kendall Jenner

Tinashe Sounds Off on Reports of ''Stalking'' Ex Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner

Kylie Jenner, Forbes

The Making of a Billionaire: How Kylie Jenner Parlayed Her Makeup Talents Into a Unstoppable Empire

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.