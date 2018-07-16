Forget about the DMs! Perhaps it actually goes down in the comments section.

Earlier today, Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram and decided to post a photo in a floral-print bikini swimsuit.

"Don't be shady, be a lady," she captioned the picture with a sunshine emoji.

Fans and family couldn't help but express their praise for the image that had Kourtney smiling from ear to ear. "Yes tooshie," Kendall Jenner wrote to her older sister.

But according to The Shade Room, Younes Bendjima wasn't too impressed. In a now deleted comment, Kourtney's boyfriend reportedly commented with the following: "That's what you need to show to get likes?"