RETURNS
SUMMER 2018!

Tinashe Sounds Off on Reports of ''Stalking'' Ex Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Jul. 13, 2018 1:46 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Tinashe, Ben Simmons, Kendall Jenner

Getty Images

Tinashe would like to be excluded from this narrative. 

Fresh off reports that NBA star Ben Simmons was considering hiring extra security to protect him and rumored new girlfriend Kendall Jenner from his ex, Tinashe is setting the record straight. 

The "Flame" singer took to Instagram Stories on Friday with a lengthy statement denying any alleged love triangle and rumors of her "stalking" the couple. "Look," Tinashe wrote, "I usually never comment on things that are completely untrue and ridiculous, but this narrative has to end... I'm not a character in some dumb storyline this is MY REAL LIFE."

"The fact is, I was in love and I got hurt. I know I'm not the first nor will I be the last person to be in this situation. The details of what has happened since are complicated to say the least, but I've never lied. And of course I'm not a stalker lol," she continued.

Photos

Famous Athletes Caught Cheating

Tinashe, Instagram

Tinashe said she considered not addressing the "silly claim" at all, but added, "I always try to do the right thing and be bigger person and often people take advantage of that."

"I'm sensitive as hell," she concluded, "and have emotions just like everyone else and I suck at most of this Hollywood shit. I'm not here to 'prove' anything to anyone at the end of the day I know my purpose is to try to be my best self to bring positivity into the world so here it goes. No more wasting energy we all need to spend our time doing better things." 

Tinashe, Ben Simmons

Instagram

Kendall and Ben were first romantically linked in late May, and some speculated that the basketball player had cheated on Tinashe with the E! reality star. Despite never having commented on their relationship status or the apparent cheating scandal, a source previously told E! News Kendall and Ben met through mutual friends and quickly developed a "close friendship." 

The 22-year-old supermodel most recently attended Khloe Kardashian's Fourth of July pool party with her new beau, and they've even gone on double dates with KoKo and Tristan Thompson

But if you're waiting to Kendall to comment on Tinashe's latest statement, don't hold your breath. 

As an insider previously put it, "She would prefer to keep [her relationship] low-key and out of the press."

 
  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kendall Jenner , Tinashe , Kardashians , Celeb Drama , Feuds , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Kylie Jenner, Forbes

The Making of a Billionaire: How Kylie Jenner Parlayed Her Makeup Talents Into a Unstoppable Empire

Kylie Jenner, Stormi

Kylie Jenner Reveals Baby Stormi's Pierced Ears During Snuggle Time

Tristan Thompson, True Thompson

Tristan Thompson Dances With Baby True in Khloe Kardashian's Sweet Video

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Thompson Bonds With Cousins Dream and Penelope During Playdate

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

24 Photos That Prove Kourtney Kardashian Is Having a Better Summer Than All of Us

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, North West, Fendi

North West Just Made Her Modeling Debut Thanks to New Fendi Campaign With Kim Kardashian

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Reveals She "Got Rid" of Her Famous Lip Fillers in New Photo

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.