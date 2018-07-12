Baby True Thompson got her groove on with a little help from dad.

Thanks to an adorable new video shared by new mama Khloe Kardashian on social media, fans got to see her 2-month-old daughter on the move in the arms of her famous dad, Tristan Thompson. The father-daughter duo got to slow dancing as Khloe videotaped nearby.

The moment was the epitome of sweetness as Thompson kissed his little one and held her pint-sized arm.