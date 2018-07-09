North West is ready for her close up!

While she may be five years old, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest child is ready to follow mom and dad's footsteps by exploring the world of modeling and photo shoots.

In new photos obtained by E! News, North participates in a shoot for Fendi's #MeAndMyPeekaboo campaign in honor of the brand's 10-year anniversary of the Peekaboo bag.

Joined by Kim and Kris Jenner, North looks totally stylish as she is photographed in a field with her mom and grandma.

In another pic, she hangs out in the backyard of a Los Angeles home where a giant pool and gorgeous views await.