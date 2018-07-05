RETURNS
SUMMER 2018!

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons Cuddle Up at Khloe Kardashian's Fourth of July Party

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Jul. 5, 2018 1:05 PM

Kendall Jenner, Ben Simmons

Instagram, Inset: Getty Images

Summer loving, Kendall Jenner's having a blast! 

During Khloe Kardashian's Fourth of July pool party at her home in sunny Southern California, eagle-eyed fans couldn't help but notice the 22-year-old supermodel extended an invite to her rumored boyfriend, Ben Simmons. In a video shared to Khloe's Instagram Stories, Kendall is seen cozying up to the 21-year-old NBA star as they sit on a couch with a group of friends. 

Clad in a white bikini and festive striped dress shirt, Kendall rests her chin on Ben's shoulder, who wraps his arm around her knee in a loving embrace.

Photos

Stars Celebrate Fourth of July 2018

The rumored couple has not commented on their relationship status, but more than a month has passed since multiple sources told E! News Kendall and Ben had formed a "close friendship." 

The young celebs recently enjoyed a double date with Khloe and Tristan Thompson at a private comedy show, and just last week hit the town for a night of partying with pals. "Kendall and Ben were inseparable all night and didn't leave each other's side," an eyewitness shared of their interactions. 

Meanwhile, most of the Kardashian-Jenner clan celebrated Independence Day separately. Aside from KoKo and Kendall's backyard bash, Kim Kardashian headed outside for a day on the lake and Kourtney Kardashian continued her vacation with Younes Benjima in Italy.

Kylie Jenner appeared to ring in the holiday after the sun went down, taking to Instagram with a photo of herself in a cherry red moto jacket.

Watch the season 15 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday, Aug. 5 at 9 p.m., only on E!

