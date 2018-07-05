Instagram, Inset: Getty Images
by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Jul. 5, 2018 1:05 PM
Instagram, Inset: Getty Images
Summer loving, Kendall Jenner's having a blast!
During Khloe Kardashian's Fourth of July pool party at her home in sunny Southern California, eagle-eyed fans couldn't help but notice the 22-year-old supermodel extended an invite to her rumored boyfriend, Ben Simmons. In a video shared to Khloe's Instagram Stories, Kendall is seen cozying up to the 21-year-old NBA star as they sit on a couch with a group of friends.
Clad in a white bikini and festive striped dress shirt, Kendall rests her chin on Ben's shoulder, who wraps his arm around her knee in a loving embrace.
The rumored couple has not commented on their relationship status, but more than a month has passed since multiple sources told E! News Kendall and Ben had formed a "close friendship."
The young celebs recently enjoyed a double date with Khloe and Tristan Thompson at a private comedy show, and just last week hit the town for a night of partying with pals. "Kendall and Ben were inseparable all night and didn't leave each other's side," an eyewitness shared of their interactions.
Meanwhile, most of the Kardashian-Jenner clan celebrated Independence Day separately. Aside from KoKo and Kendall's backyard bash, Kim Kardashian headed outside for a day on the lake and Kourtney Kardashian continued her vacation with Younes Benjima in Italy.
Kylie Jenner appeared to ring in the holiday after the sun went down, taking to Instagram with a photo of herself in a cherry red moto jacket.
Watch the season 15 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday, Aug. 5 at 9 p.m., only on E!
Kourtney Kardashian Blasts Kim and Khloe for Bringing Her Down "on a Daily Basis" in Explosive New KUWTK Promo
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?