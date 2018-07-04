You didn't think the Kardashians would have casual Fourth of July plans, did you?

As millions of Americans prepared to watch fireworks Wednesday night, several Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars decided to mark the holiday with their own separate celebrations.

For starters, Kim Kardashian headed to an undisclosed lake location where she tried her luck at wakeboarding.

"This was way harder than it looks!!!" she wrote on Instagram Stories after sharing some videos of herself struggling to hold on. "Wait that was my 1st time."

She would later pose on a boat in a festive bikini before checking out the nearby water slides and trampolines.