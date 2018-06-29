Time to keep up with the vacation crashers!

As Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima continue their summer getaway, the couple received a few extra guests when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's kids arrived late this week.

E! News has learned the businesswoman's children have joined the pair as they continue their stay in Positano on the Amalfi coast.

"They've taken a few boat rides around Positano to check out the sites and the kids had fun stopping in town to get gelato," a source shared with us. "They are having an amazing and relaxing trip together."

As you likely could have guessed, we're told Kourtney was very happy to see the kids and be reunited after her time away.